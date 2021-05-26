BayWa r.e. acquiert le développeur occitan Enerpole

Par
Thomas Blosseville
-
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
(Crédit : BayWa r.e.)

BayWa r.e. annonce l’acquisition du développeur français Enerpole, une opération qui lui permet d’étoffer son portefeuille de projets et de renforcer sa ...

 

 

 

Article précédentPourquoi Engie garde Engie Impact

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here