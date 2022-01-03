Taxonomie verte : gaz et nucléaire classés comme « facilitateurs »

Par
Thomas Blosseville
-
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
(c) EU Technical Expert

La Commission européenne a décidé de consulter les Etats-membres. Ces derniers ont jusqu’au 12 janvier pour ...

Article précédentHéole hisse les voiles en PV organique 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here