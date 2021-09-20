Les ailes maritimes d’Ayro attirent 10,5 M€

Aude Richard
(@Ayro)

La start-up Ayro, spécialisée dans la décarbonation du commerce maritime, vient de lever 10,5 M€ auprès de Bpifrance et de deux sociétés d’investissement, ...

